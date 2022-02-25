Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. United Bankshares reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on UBSI shares. DA Davidson cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. United Bankshares has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $42.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 18.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 69,481 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,139,000 after purchasing an additional 54,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

