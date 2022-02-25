Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

NYSEARCA HEWU opened at $23.57 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53.

