Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 334 Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCB stock opened at $97.82 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $48.03 and a 1-year high of $115.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

