Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 2,947 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 18.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 761,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,835,000 after acquiring an additional 117,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.35%.

BKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

BankUnited Company Profile (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.