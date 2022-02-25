Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $30,000 Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in AAON were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth $32,481,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AAON by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of AAON by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of AAON by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 102,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,687 shares of company stock valued at $771,364. 21.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

AAON opened at $57.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average of $70.27. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

