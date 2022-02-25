Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $33,000 Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,099.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.51.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

