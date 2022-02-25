Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 23,069 Shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,069 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VII were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Gores Holdings VII by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,376,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after buying an additional 240,748 shares during the period. Context Advisory LLC increased its position in Gores Holdings VII by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter worth $691,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP increased its position in Gores Holdings VII by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,027,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares during the period.

GSEVU stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

