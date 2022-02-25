Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $110,000 in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 55.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,373,000 after buying an additional 510,045 shares in the last quarter.

ATVCU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

