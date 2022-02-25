Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $44,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHML. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $695,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHML opened at $53.80 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94.

