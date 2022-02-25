Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
In related news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $78,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.32% of the company’s stock.
Lifeway Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lifeway Foods (LWAY)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.