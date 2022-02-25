Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

In related news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $78,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating ) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.