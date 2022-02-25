NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $307.13.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $228.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.60 and its 200 day moving average is $279.41. NICE has a 1 year low of $211.00 and a 1 year high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,027,000 after acquiring an additional 836,616 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of NICE by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

