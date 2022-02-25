Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

MMLP opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $3.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.33 million, a P/E ratio of -323.00 and a beta of 2.50.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.