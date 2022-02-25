General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $113.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous target price of $108.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.69.

GE stock opened at $92.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.58. General Electric has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

