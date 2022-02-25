UBS Group Trims salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Target Price to $210.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $265.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.08.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $204.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.84. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a PE ratio of 112.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,659 shares of company stock valued at $40,787,784 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

