UBS Group Trims salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Target Price to $210.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $265.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.80% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.08.
Shares of CRM stock opened at $204.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.84. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a PE ratio of 112.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,659 shares of company stock valued at $40,787,784 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on salesforce.com (CRM)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.