Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 18,460 Shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,882,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,460 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Oncorus worth $17,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Oncorus by 164.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the second quarter worth $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of ONCR stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 5.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27. Oncorus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

