Ryan M. Gwillim Sells 1,000 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.57. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

Brunswick Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

