Brokerages Anticipate Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.70) and the highest is ($0.37). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($2.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CZR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.81.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,015,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.88. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $119.81.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

