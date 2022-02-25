Sherri R. Luther Sells 1,768 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $107,317.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LSCC stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.81, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.28. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

