Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.08.
CRBP stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $41.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
