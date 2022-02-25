Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.08.

CRBP stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $41.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 128,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $37,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 307.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,707 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $309,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $53,000. 35.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

