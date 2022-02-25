China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,928 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as a online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.