Armistice Capital, Llc Acquires 150,000 Shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Stock

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 83,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $63,910.00.
- On Thursday, January 20th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 12,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 206,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $181,544.00.
- On Friday, January 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 85,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $79,050.00.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 57,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $59,592.00.
- On Monday, January 10th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 491,097 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $486,186.03.
- On Friday, January 7th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 137,900 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $143,416.00.
Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AVTX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Avalo Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.
