CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CYTR opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.96. CytRx has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

CytRx Company Profile

CYTRX CORP. is engaged in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical related products and services including human therapeutics focused on high-value critical- care therapies.

