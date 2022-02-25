Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Insider Sells $91,003.55 in Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Autoliv stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.83 and a 1-year high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.51%.

ALV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Autoliv by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,309 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Autoliv by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,051,000 after acquiring an additional 656,722 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Autoliv by 444.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,494,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Autoliv by 6,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,891,000 after purchasing an additional 411,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 403,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

