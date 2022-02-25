Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,790 shares of company stock worth $3,015 and have sold 139,398 shares worth $219,267. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Recro Pharma by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,912,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,400 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 4,204,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 736,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 42.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,652,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 488,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 90.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,027,960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 487,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 915,745 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 428,475 shares in the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

