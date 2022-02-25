Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.40. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pulmatrix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 13.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Further Reading

