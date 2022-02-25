Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of OVBC stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.28. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 34.29%.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
