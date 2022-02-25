Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.28. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 108,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

