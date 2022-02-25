StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.10. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.19.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.77%.
About Pro-Dex (Get Rating)
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
