StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock.

NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.10. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pro-Dex by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pro-Dex by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pro-Dex by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pro-Dex by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

