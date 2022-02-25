Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $100.26 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 392.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,483 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.4% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $100,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 454.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock opened at $395.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.04. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $398.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.