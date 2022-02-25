Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 25.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Buckle by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,835,000 after buying an additional 133,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 79.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after buying an additional 121,273 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the third quarter worth $1,911,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Buckle in the third quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKE shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE:BKE opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

