Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 115,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPTN opened at $26.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $960.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.71. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

