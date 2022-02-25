Invesco Ltd. Has $23.99 Million Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,331,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $23,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 35,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 301,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGI. TD Securities dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.39.

NYSE AGI opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

