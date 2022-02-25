Invesco Ltd. Sells 120,748 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,748 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $25,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 45.4% during the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 1,120,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,022,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 67.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in H&R Block by 21.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,444,000 after purchasing an additional 332,353 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 52.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 847,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,210,000 after purchasing an additional 292,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

