Invesco Ltd. Sells 7,720 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 393,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $23,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 15.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 36.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 25.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ALLETE by 9.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in ALLETE by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.85.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALE. Mizuho boosted their price target on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

