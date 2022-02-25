Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,314 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Voya Financial by 247.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA increased its position in Voya Financial by 222.4% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 305.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at $153,000.

In other news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,434. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.35 and a 200 day moving average of $66.59. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VOYA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

