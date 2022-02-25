Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 892,781 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 22.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,063,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,834,000 after purchasing an additional 917,609 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,323,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,283,000 after purchasing an additional 612,087 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,855,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after purchasing an additional 155,450 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.88. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

ONB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

