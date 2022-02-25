Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,107 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 1,614.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,921,000 after purchasing an additional 130,657 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,884,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,431,000 after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after acquiring an additional 37,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $36.29 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $38.57. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.79%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

