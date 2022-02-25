Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 844 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,272,923 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Financial Institutions worth $39,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 20.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 53,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 193.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 213.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $484.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 36.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.