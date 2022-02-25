Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,774 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,924,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,679,000 after buying an additional 274,382 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in ICL Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,095,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,184 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ICL Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,319,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ICL Group by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 688,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ICL Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 201,858 shares during the last quarter.

ICL Group stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.17. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICL. Citigroup cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ICL Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

