1,574 Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after buying an additional 127,315 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,592,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,736,000 after buying an additional 50,958 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,761,000 after buying an additional 949,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,226,000 after buying an additional 212,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,370,000 after buying an additional 1,183,990 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $68.62 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $72.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

