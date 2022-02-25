Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,572 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in V.F. by 4,144.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,243 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,299,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $890,961,000 after purchasing an additional 839,726 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 30.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,262,000 after purchasing an additional 802,230 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 312.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 647,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,371,000 after purchasing an additional 490,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,918,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,529,000 after purchasing an additional 419,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $57.64 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

