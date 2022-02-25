Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.35% from the company’s current price.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS stock opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,404 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,050,395,000 after buying an additional 1,767,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,771,000 after buying an additional 383,649 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,888,000 after buying an additional 1,203,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,750,000 after buying an additional 1,218,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.