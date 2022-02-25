Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $821.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,746 shares of company stock worth $2,000,097. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

