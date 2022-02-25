CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

CLSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of CLSK opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $31.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $393.13 million, a PE ratio of -135.41 and a beta of 5.09.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli acquired 3,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $37,531.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CleanSpark by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark (Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

