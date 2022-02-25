UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Gap Down to $73.80

Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.80, but opened at $72.22. UFP Technologies shares last traded at $72.22, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFPT. Taglich Brothers reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $526.34 million, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average of $67.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 389,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after buying an additional 16,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,951,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. ?It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.