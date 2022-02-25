UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Gap Down to $73.80

Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.80, but opened at $72.22. UFP Technologies shares last traded at $72.22, with a volume of 7 shares traded.
Several research firms recently issued reports on UFPT. Taglich Brothers reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $526.34 million, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average of $67.64.
UFP Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPT)
UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. ?It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.
