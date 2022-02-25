California State Teachers Retirement System Takes $4.81 Million Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 125,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth about $2,558,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth about $9,679,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 7.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 205,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 2,480.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 265,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 255,677 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

MGP stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 4.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.29%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

