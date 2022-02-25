HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 109,099 Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,998,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Hippo stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Hippo Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.31.
About Hippo (Get Rating)
Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.
