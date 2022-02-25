HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 109,099 Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,998,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hippo alerts:

Shares of Hippo stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Hippo Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.90.

About Hippo (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.