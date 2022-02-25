MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $1,685.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MELI. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,816.36.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,033.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,121.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,433.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $858.99 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 650.06 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after purchasing an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,679,000 after acquiring an additional 380,242 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after acquiring an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,058,000 after acquiring an additional 323,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 255,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

