MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $1,685.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.02% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MELI. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,816.36.
Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,033.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,121.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,433.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $858.99 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 650.06 and a beta of 1.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after purchasing an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,679,000 after acquiring an additional 380,242 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after acquiring an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,058,000 after acquiring an additional 323,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 255,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.
MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
