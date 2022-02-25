Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 949,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 877,803 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 63,434.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,911 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 50,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $376.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.53. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

