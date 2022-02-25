Credit Suisse AG Purchases 2,971 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AROW. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 4,535.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 211,241 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,488,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,132,000 after purchasing an additional 74,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.64. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 33.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

