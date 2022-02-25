Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Boosted by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.9% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 757.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 34,010 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 12,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

NYSE:APD opened at $235.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.10. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.44 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

